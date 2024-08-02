Young DB’s one of two keys to season
AUBURN | On day one of fall camp, Hugh Freeze pointed out two key areas that will be crucial for Auburn’s success this season.
The Tigers’ young wide receivers is one area. Four true freshmen are part of seven newcomers among nine scholarship receivers as AU tries to inject more explosive plays in its offense.
On the other side of the ball, the secondary is a concern as Auburn must replace four starters, three of which were drafted.
On top of that, AU lost two promising redshirt freshmen in Colton Hood, who transferred to Colorado, and Tyler Scott, who suffered a season-ending knee injury this summer.
“If you had asked me what the key to this season will be, I really think it will be: How well do our young DBs and young receivers play,” said Freeze.
The secondary will be led by senior Keionte Scott, who moved from nickel to cornerback in the spring, sophomore Kayin Lee, who started four games at cornerback last season, and junior nickel Champ Anthony.
The Tigers also signed Texas transfer safety Jerrin Thompson, who has 31 career starts.
Auburn, however, will need to rely on some young players to provide depth in the secondary and perhaps compete for starting positions.
That group includes junior college transfer Laquan Robinson, sophomore Antonio Kite, an Alabama transfer, sophomore Terrance Love, redshirt freshmen JC Hart, Sylvester Smith and C.J. Johnson, and true freshmen Jay Crawford, Kaleb Harris, Kensley Louidor-Faustin and Amon Lane-Ganus.
“I think Kayin Lee is going to be an NFL corner,” said Freeze. “I think Champ Anthony has had an incredible offseason. Jerrin Thompson has some experience and leadership back there, too. Keionte has to lead and stay healthy.
“Then you've got Antonio Kite and Crawford -- these are young, young kids who haven't played very much football. And they're going to have to play. So I think how well they do and those receivers do will be a big part of the story.”
The Tigers will hold their second practice of fall camp Friday morning.