AUBURN | On day one of fall camp, Hugh Freeze pointed out two key areas that will be crucial for Auburn’s success this season. The Tigers’ young wide receivers is one area. Four true freshmen are part of seven newcomers among nine scholarship receivers as AU tries to inject more explosive plays in its offense. On the other side of the ball, the secondary is a concern as Auburn must replace four starters, three of which were drafted.

Lane-Ganus and Thompson celebrate a good play by the defense in Thursday's practice. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

On top of that, AU lost two promising redshirt freshmen in Colton Hood, who transferred to Colorado, and Tyler Scott, who suffered a season-ending knee injury this summer. “If you had asked me what the key to this season will be, I really think it will be: How well do our young DBs and young receivers play,” said Freeze. The secondary will be led by senior Keionte Scott, who moved from nickel to cornerback in the spring, sophomore Kayin Lee, who started four games at cornerback last season, and junior nickel Champ Anthony. The Tigers also signed Texas transfer safety Jerrin Thompson, who has 31 career starts.