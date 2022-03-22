Young Wooden ‘wants to be really, really good’

True freshman Caleb Wooden, who enrolled in January, is already making a strong impression at safety where the Tigers are looking for a replacement for Smoke Monday.

AUBURN | Spring practice is a great opportunity for young and inexperienced players to step up and make a case for a spot in the playing rotation or perhaps even a starting position.

“Man, with him, I think it starts with energy,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding. “He's got a good vibe about him. You get around him, I think that's something to be said, obviously, with how he was raised and things like that. We talk to our guys that, ultimately, you're judged and remembered by how you made people feel. When that guy's in the room, there's more energy — that's the bottom line.

“He wants to be really, really good. Just like any young player, he doesn't know what he doesn't know. But he is actively trying to learn everything he possibly can. He brings juice to whatever he does. He's been enjoyable so far. I think he's got a really big upside. Again, it's too early to say for sure, but we're excited about him.”

Wooden, the younger brother of standout defensive lineman Colby Wooden, is also working in at nickel where Donovan Kaufman is a returning starter.

“He’s going to be good,” said Kaufman. “By him having his brother here to teach him, he knows what it takes. I really think he’s going to have a great career here. He’s at safety and has actually made a couple of plays so far.”

Wooden, listed as 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds, even caught head coach Bryan Harsin’s eye on the very first day of spring drills with some impact plays on defense.

“We talked about making a first impression in the team meeting. You get one shot to do that,” said Harsin last Monday. “Caleb Wooden had a scoop-and-score and a pick today.”

Auburn will hold its annual A-Day game on April 9 at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.