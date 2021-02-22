AuburnSports - WVU transfer CB Dreshun Miller commits to Auburn

WVU transfer CB Dreshun Miller commits to Auburn
Dreshun Miller has found a new home.
Miller, a West Virginia cornerback transfer with two years of eligibility, will finish his college career at Auburn.
Miller announced his commitment on Monday, choosing Auburn over Mississippi State, Michigan State, Virginia and Boise State, among others.
“I feel like it doesn’t get any better than Auburn,” Miller told AuburnSports.com. “Auburn is a historical program. They are putting DBs in the NFL year in and year out, guys who are successful. I’m real excited about it.”
Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge was Miller’s primary recruiter. The two developed as strong bond in a short period of time. Etheridge, Miller said, made the decision an easy one.
“I really like Coach Zac,” Miller said. “He is a great coach. His resume speaks for itself and so does his energy. He’s excited and an alum of Auburn, so I know he is serious about the guys he’s bringing in. I’m excited to play and learn under him.”
Miller also is looking forward to playing in the SEC.
“I’ll be playing in the best conference,” Miller said. “And Auburn has the new staff coming in and I’ve talked to some guys on the team, Smoke Monday and Chandler Wooten, and developed a rapport with them. I feel like the program is going in the right direction and I felt like I wanted to be a part of that.”
Miller, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, will report to Auburn in May. He has two years of eligibility, but would like to declare for the NFL after one, if possible.
“I feel like with my length and if I have success playing in the SEC, I feel like I could declare after one season and come out,” Miller said. “I’ve had success playing at this level before and want to continue doing it at Auburn.”
Miller, who is from Sprayberry High in Marietta, Ga., was ranked the No. 9 overall junior college player in 2019 when he signed with West Virginia.
In nine games in the 2020 season, Miller had 31 tackles, 22 solos, eight pass breakups and an interception for WVU.
It’s official 🦅.@ZacEtheridge4 pic.twitter.com/AstQlFg0W9— Dreshun Miller (@DreshunMiller) February 22, 2021