AuburnSports - WVU transfer CB Dreshun Miller commits to Auburn

Dreshun Miller has found a new home. Miller, a West Virginia cornerback transfer with two years of eligibility, will finish his college career at Auburn. Miller announced his commitment on Monday, choosing Auburn over Mississippi State, Michigan State, Virginia and Boise State, among others. “I feel like it doesn’t get any better than Auburn,” Miller told AuburnSports.com. “Auburn is a historical program. They are putting DBs in the NFL year in and year out, guys who are successful. I’m real excited about it.”

Dreshun Miller is the 21st member in Auburn's 2021 recruiting class. (William Wotring/The Dominion Post)

Auburn cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge was Miller’s primary recruiter. The two developed as strong bond in a short period of time. Etheridge, Miller said, made the decision an easy one. “I really like Coach Zac,” Miller said. “He is a great coach. His resume speaks for itself and so does his energy. He’s excited and an alum of Auburn, so I know he is serious about the guys he’s bringing in. I’m excited to play and learn under him.” Miller also is looking forward to playing in the SEC. “I’ll be playing in the best conference,” Miller said. “And Auburn has the new staff coming in and I’ve talked to some guys on the team, Smoke Monday and Chandler Wooten, and developed a rapport with them. I feel like the program is going in the right direction and I felt like I wanted to be a part of that.”