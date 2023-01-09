Nick Mardner found his final destination Monday. Originally from Ontario, Canada, the wide receiver made stops at Hawaii and Cincinnati before entering the transfer portal for a final time following the season. It was down to two schools — Auburn and Cal — heading into this week. The 6-foot-6 wide receiver picked the Tigers. "Big time SEC ball, I played my best games in big time," Mardner said on why he chose Auburn. "I had my best game last year against Arkansas and I think I play my best ball in the big environments. I think this is a football town that revolves around it and to be a part of that would be something special."

Nick Mardner committed to Auburn Monday. (Cincinnati Athletics)

It's come full circle for Mardner, who had his best season at Hawaii in 2021, recording 46 catches for 913 yards and five touchdowns. His wide receivers coach that season? None other than Marcus Davis, who's assuming that same role for the Tigers this season. Davis was a crucial part in getting Mardner on campus and eventually a commitment. "He’s gonna coach these guys like they’re his own sons," Mardner said of Davis. "He’s a guy who was here and you’re gonna expect the same Marcus and more. He’s gonna treat everybody with respect and demand the same thing."