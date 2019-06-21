AUBURN | E.J. Williams has visited Auburn several times over the past few years. He’s familiar with the campus and close with the coaches. Still, he wanted to take an official visit.

So he did.

Williams, a Rivals250 wide receiver from Central-Phenix City, arrived in Auburn Wednesday and stayed until Friday.

“It was a good visit,” Williams said. “It was different because I got to sit down and talk with the athletics director, Allen Greene. He’s a great man, very inspirational. He told me ways to improve myself as a person. That was the highlight of the visit. I’ve never sat down on any other visits and talked to the athletics director. It was very special, a really nice thing for him to do.”