WR E.J. Williams narrows focus to 4 after Auburn visit
AUBURN | E.J. Williams has visited Auburn several times over the past few years. He’s familiar with the campus and close with the coaches. Still, he wanted to take an official visit.
So he did.
Williams, a Rivals250 wide receiver from Central-Phenix City, arrived in Auburn Wednesday and stayed until Friday.
“It was a good visit,” Williams said. “It was different because I got to sit down and talk with the athletics director, Allen Greene. He’s a great man, very inspirational. He told me ways to improve myself as a person. That was the highlight of the visit. I’ve never sat down on any other visits and talked to the athletics director. It was very special, a really nice thing for him to do.”
Williams also talked extensively with Gus Malzhan and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.
“They told me that I’m a priority and they really want to get me here,” Williams said. “They said if they get me here they will try and develop me into one of the best wide receivers they’ve had in the program.”
Williams has developed a strong bond with Burns, who also is his primary recruiter. His relationship with Burns is one of many reasons Williams is high on Auburn.
“I have a great relationship with Coach Burns and Coach Malzahn,” Williams said. “They are both great, honorable men that can teach you a lot about football and life in general. And then, it’s a very home-like atmosphere here at Auburn with great people in the community.”
Williams now has taken official visits to Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. He also will take one to Alabama before announcing his decision Aug. 24.
“It will probably come down to LSU, Alabama, Clemson and Auburn,” Williams said. “It’s between those four.”
Rivals ranks Williams, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, the No. 29 wide receiver in the class and No. 4 overall recruit in Alabama.