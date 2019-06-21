WR E.J. Williams narrows focus to 4 schools after Auburn visit
AUBURN | E.J. Williams has visited Auburn several times over the past few years. He’s familiar with the campus and close with the coaches. Still, he wanted to take an official visit.So he did.Willi...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news