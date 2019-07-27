E.J. Williams has taken his final visit ahead of his Aug. 24 commitment date.

The No. 1 receiver in Alabama out of Central High School in Phenix City was in town over the weekend for Auburn's 2019 War Eagle Picnic recruiting event. And after Saturday's festivities, the 6-foot-3 wideout has no doubts about his the order of his top schools.

"Clemson 1, Auburn 2 and Alabama 3," Williams told reporters Saturday. "... When I went back to Clemson it just reminded me that they have that family atmosphere. And then Auburn, I came here today just to get a last look. It's still the same and I still like it."

On Friday, Williams was in Clemson, where he said Dabo Swinney and his staff are making him feel like the No. 1 receiver target for their class. But so is Auburn.

"[Auburn] told me today — we had a little receivers meeting — they told me that even though they have four (receivers), they'll take one more if it's an elite guy," Williams said. "They think I'm that guy."

Auburn's loaded 2020 committed receiving group of Ze'Vian Capers, Kobe Hudson, Elijah Canion and J.J. Evans is still recruiting Williams hard, he said.

"I get along well with them," Williams said of his relationship with Auburn's committed receivers. "I've played 7-on-7 with them and against them for two years now. We've got a great relationship with each other."

In the past Williams has mentioned his relationship with former Central teammate Justyn Ross as an allure for Clemson, while the convenience of being in state, along with an intimate relationship with Auburn receivers coach Kodi Burns, keep him drawn to the orange and blue Tigers.

Whatever his decision in late August — a date carefully chosen by Williams to honor his late father — the receiver will have to make a tough call and tell either Alabama, Burns or Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott that he won't be playing for them.

"It's going to be hard," Williams said of telling either Burns or Scott. "Both of them have been recruiting me since my ninth-grade year. It's been great having them. It's been a great recruiting journey. A lot of fun."