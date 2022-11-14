Other teams may try, but Daquayvious Sorey isn't going anywhere. The wide receiver shut down his recruitment after committing to Auburn in August, but that hasn't stopped other programs from making a last push. Florida, Florida State and Penn State have all reached out to Sorey, but his official visit to Auburn this past weekend reassured him of one thing. "I ain’t leaving," Sorey said. "I ain’t going nowhere, I’m locked in."

Daquayvious Sorey is 'locked in' with Auburn after his official visit. (Caleb Jones)

This was Sorey's first trip to Auburn for a game since visiting for the Penn State game. He noted the difference in intensity. "This one was a lot more intense," he said. "A lot more students and a lot more people came to the game [Saturday] than they did the Penn State game." Auburn came out on top, taking down Texas A&M 13-10 in Cadillac Williams' first home game as interim head coach. "It was exciting to see how they all came together as one unit and played together," Sorey said. "Just to see Coach Cadillac be the head coach, take responsibility and take full leadership of the team, I really like that." Seeing Williams coach was not the only thing that Sorey liked about the visit. Another thing? Try the new $92 million Woltosz Football Performance Center. "It’s big, it’s crazy," Sorey said. "I can’t wait to be in it."