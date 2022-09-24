Adam Hopkins knew what was going to happen all along. The wide receiver commit was in attendance for Auburn's thrilling 17-14 overtime win over Missouri. When Missouri lined up for a second-and-5 during its overtime possession, Hopkins called it. "We actually said they were gonna fumble," Hopkins said. "We called it, that’s kinda crazy. It was like “They’re gonna fumble, we’re good.” Missouri did fumble, and the rest is history.

Adam Hopkins attended Auburn's 17-14 overtime win against Missouri. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Even with an early kickoff, there was not a lack of energy or excitement toward the end of the game. "Probably one of the craziest games I’ve been to," Hopkins said. "I’ve never actually been to a game that close. That’s probably one of the wildest right there." Auburn struggled to find a rhythm in the passing game, accumulating just 135 yards passing. That's where Hopkins sees an opportunity to help out. 'I could provide a lot," Hopkins said. "I just know I can get past people with my skill, ethic, [playmaking ability]. I just know that if [Robby Ashford] needs that, I can provide that for him."

Hopkins committed to Auburn a couple weeks ago and is working on bringing a good friend with him. The friendship with Georgia commit Gabriel Harris dates back to pre--k, and the two were teammates for three years at Thomas County Central before Harris transferred to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. "I was telling him — he already knows what the deal is," Hopkins said. "I told him ‘This is the spot,’ but he already knows that, though."