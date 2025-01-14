Workhorse Johnson steps up

On Tuesday night, as the No. 1 Tigers played their first game with Johni Broome, Johnson stepped up once again, making his second-ever start in Auburn's lineup memorable by posting 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, helping lead his team to a 88-66 win against No. 15 Mississippi State.

AUBURN | When Jaylin Williams went down with an injury last season, Chaney Johnson had one of his best games in his replacement, scoring 16 points in Auburn's 97-76 victory.

"Chaney Johnson is my hardest worker," Pearl said. "It's really hard. You go back and look at me for 10 or 11 years, when I say somebody's a hard worker, I always put a couple guys in because you don't want to hurt anybody's feelings. Nobody on this team would argue it."

Johnson was especially effective in the first 20 minutes as the Tigers built up a 19-point halftime lead. In 18 minutes, he posted 13 points, three boards and all four rejections. And while his scoring will be the night's highlight, it was his defense against a physical Bulldogs team. It's all part of him putting in work in the weight room this offseason that has helped him hold his own in the paint and against big offensive players.

"We look at film of Chaney Johnson last year," Pearl said. "His hair is a little different, but the young man is 25 pounds heavier right now.

The 6-foot-7 forward joined his head coach in crediting Auburn's strength and conditioning staff.

"I would say Coach Damon Davis, our strength and conditioning coach, does a great job," Johnson said. "I mean, there's just so many tools that you have at your fingertips here. We have a great nutritionist with Emily. And, like I said, with Damon Davis. If you come here seriously and take everything seriously, change will definitely happen."