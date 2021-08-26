Wooten voted a captain: 'This was a special moment for him'

Harsin started his first conversation with Wooten by asking him what he should know about him.

When Bryan Harsin first met Chandler Wooten he wasn’t sure about his commitment level. The new head coach knew Wooten opted out of the 2020 season, but he knew almost nothing else about the veteran linebacker. He didn’t know he opted out to be with his family during the birth of his first child and he didn’t know how valuable of a leader Wooten is.

Since rejoining the team in the spring it’s been a tough transition to get back into game shape, but he’s done just that while also leading and gaining the respect of his teammates in the locker room.

“And you know, from that point on — he is part of our Tiger Club, he is on the leadership group — from that point on, I don’t know what it was, I think he and I connected, but he’s been exactly that [a leader] since I’ve known him,” Harsin said. “He works hard. He shows up every day. You know, I’ve got a deep appreciation for him. I care tremendously for him. I see him as obviously a football player on this team, but as a man and a father.”

Now, Wooten along with fellow linebacker Owen Pappoe are two of Auburn’s team captains. The two spots were voted on by the team, and two more captain spots will be rotating throughout the season alongside Wooten and Pappoe.

“This was a special moment for him,” Harsin said. “Owen it was as well… I wasn’t here before, but like I told those guys when they came in, it’s a clean slate and a new opportunity for you to get to know me and for me to get to know you. This is our football team. I think his team feels the same way because they made the decision to choose him as a leader. What he told me at the beginning is exactly what he is.”

For Wooten, it was an unforgettable experience.

"It was awesome, man, just to hear those words come out of his mouth," Wooten said about his call with Harsin when he was named a captain. "To know that my teammates voted me and Owen as permanent captains, it was a true honor and a blessing. To go from opting out to come back and earn the respect of my teammates, it was truly a blessing. It's a great honor. It's not something I take lightly.