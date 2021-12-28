Wooten goes out with career performance

BIRMINGHAM | Chandler Wooten made sure to make his last game a memorable one. The senior captain was stepping into the No. 1 linebacker role with Zakoby McClain opting out and Owen Pappoe out, and he made the most of it.

For Wooten, though, the stats don't matter after the loss.

"Obviously it’s a disappointment, you want to win at the end of the day, that’s why you play, that’s why you compete and give your very best to win the game," Wooten said. "So obviously it’s disappointing from that standpoint. I don’t really get into individual stats especially after you lose because I’d rather have zero tackles and win, to be honest with you."

The senior's performance did not go unnoticed, though. Head coach Bryan Harsin was quick to praise him for his ability as a player and as a leader of the team.

"I love Chandler. I really do," Harsin said. "He’s one of those guys that you want in your organization, period. Period. He’s just — He has a presence. He’s a great father. He’s a tremendous worker. He’s a guy that does what he says he’s going to do. So I mean — That’s why he’s a captain. And I do respect that.

"So, like I said, I’m disappointed that he didn’t have the results that I think he deserved, that the guys in that room deserve this season. But that doesn’t take anything away from Chandler, whatsoever. That guy, I would take that guy in our building 10 times out of 10, on any team I’ve ever coached, so that’s the bottom line."

For Harsin and Wooten, it all goes back to the first time the two met shortly after Harsin was just hired.

Wooten was coming off of a 2020 season that he opted out of, and wasn't sure what the next step would be for him. Harsin said during the season he even questioned Wooten's commitment before meeting him, but quickly figured out that he was very committed and could be a vital part of this team.

The two's relationship as player and coach is now over with Wooten playing his final game, but the two formed a relationship that is sure to last a while.

"Coach Harsin is tremendous," Wooten said. "I remember the first time I sat in his office and we had our very first conversation and the first thing I said to Coach Schmedding walking out of here was, ‘That’s the kind of coach I want to play for.’ I love everything he stands for, all the messages he preaches on a day-to-day basis and he just made me a better man, a better person, a better player and he just makes everyone around him better."