Woody waiting until February to sign

"Only the future can tell," Woody said about his decision.

While in on his official visit, Woody said he plans to wait until February to sign. He's deciding between Florida State and Auburn.

Auburn continues to pursue Florida State lineman commit Tae Woody and got some good news this weekend.

Woody's visit was a little bit altered compared to some of the others on campus. He played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on Saturday and then arrived on campus late Saturday night.

"It went pretty good, pretty good," Woody said about his visit.

Because he got in later he also got to watch the team practice on Sunday as they get ready for the Birmingham Bowl. He was able to get a first-hand look at defensive line coach Nick Eason and his approach in practice.

"He really interacts well with the players," Woody said.