AUBURN | Colby Wooden has a good feel for what it’s like to play at Auburn, or at least he should.
The defensive end from Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) spent the weekend on the Tigers’ campus meeting with the coaches and players and watching the spring game.
“I enjoyed it a lot,” Wooden said. “It was a cool experience. I got to hang around the players and get a feel for the atmosphere on game day.”
Wooden arrived in Auburn Friday night and stayed until Sunday afternoon. One of the highlights of the weekend was attending the A-Day Game on Saturday.
“I liked the game. The players were hype and ecstatic about what they were doing and how they were going to handle their business on the field,” Wooden said. “I would be a buck at Auburn, an outside linebacker/defensive end, so I watched T.D. (Moultry) and No. 3 (Marlon Davidson).”
Wooden spent a lot of time during the visit with defensive line coach Rodney Garner. The two have developed a strong bond during Wooden’s recruitment.
“I learned some new techniques from Coach Garner,” Wooden said. “He knows what he’s talking about and wants the best for you. He’s definitely a good coach. You can tell he’s been doing it a long time.”
Wooden now has visited Auburn four times and plans to return for a fifth. The Tigers are among his top schools, as are Clemson, Georgia, Florida and Florida State.
“I’ll definitely be back to Auburn,” Wooden said. “I don’t know when, but I’ll be back. I like Auburn’s campus and the campus life. I like the atmosphere and the coaching staff, as well as the players. I like the energy and how they are hype about what they are doing here.”
Wooden doesn’t intend to make a commitment anytime soon. He’s visited Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Florida, and plans to visit others before narrowing his focus.
“I’m just taking it all in right now,” Wooden said.