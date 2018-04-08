AUBURN | Colby Wooden has a good feel for what it’s like to play at Auburn, or at least he should.



The defensive end from Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) spent the weekend on the Tigers’ campus meeting with the coaches and players and watching the spring game.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Wooden said. “It was a cool experience. I got to hang around the players and get a feel for the atmosphere on game day.”

Wooden arrived in Auburn Friday night and stayed until Sunday afternoon. One of the highlights of the weekend was attending the A-Day Game on Saturday.

“I liked the game. The players were hype and ecstatic about what they were doing and how they were going to handle their business on the field,” Wooden said. “I would be a buck at Auburn, an outside linebacker/defensive end, so I watched T.D. (Moultry) and No. 3 (Marlon Davidson).”