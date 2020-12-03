AuburnSports - Wooden: 'Feels great to be a contributing member of the team this year'

Through Auburn’s first eight games, Wooden has 36 tackles, 8.5 of which are for loss and three sacks.

“It’s meant a huge amount,” Wooden said about being able to contribute this year. “It’s meant a lot the fact that I get to come in and help my teammates after not contributing last year. It just feels great to be a contributing member of the team this year.”

But in year two, Wooden has carved out a starting role on the Auburn defense and has taken advantage of the opportunity.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native ended up getting mononucleosis and had to redshirt after appearing in just three games.

Wooden competed with senior Daquan Newkirk for the starting defensive tackle spot opposite Tyrone Truesdell and ultimately won the job.

Though, as the season has progressed, Wooden has played a lot of defensive end, his natural position.

But even from then to now, Wooden feels like he’s improved.

“I feel like I’m a lot better,” Wooden said. “The game is coming more natural. It’s coming easier, I would say. I know what I’m doing and I know what to look for. It’s just great to have played early on in the year so you know how to defend blocks, what to expect, what’s coming, what to look for on film. I feel like I have gotten better all year.”

Wooden has worked to improve in several areas throughout the season.

“Just being physical and speed,” Wooden said. “You’ve got to be physical at the point of attack as well as coming off the ball fast. The faster you get off the ball, the easier your job will be. But you’ve also got to attack with a physical mindset that this guy’s not going to beat me, this guy’s not going to whoop me. Once you get that mindset, you’ll be fine.”

During Auburn’s bye week, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele had high praise for Wooden.

“First of all, he’s a pro at what he does. He is a man,” Steele said. “He’s not emotional about things in terms of getting up and down. He comes to work every day with the same attitude, and attitude is the key. That’s a big starting point. He’s got such a good attitude, and it’s a work ethic attitude.”



