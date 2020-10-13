AuburnSports - Wooden excelling after a little ‘toughening up’

“We'd always be on him about toughening up, and he finally stepped up and started playing his role. I'm proud of him,” McClain said.

Emphasis on used to , because Auburn’s redshirt freshman was anything but against the Razorbacks, totaling six tackles, two tackles-for-loss and one sack.

AUBURN | Zakoby McClain said after Saturday’s win over Arkansas that Colby Wooden, “used to be soft.”

The switch didn’t just flip for Wooden this week. He started stepping up during preseason practice and went into the season listed as one of the Tigers’ starting defensive tackles despite being listed on the roster as 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds.

He’s played a good bit of defensive end this season, however, due to a lingering ankle injury to senior Big Kat Bryant.

“We’ve been impressed with him really all of fall camp and I think he’s off to a good start,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s still learning as he goes out there, just getting used to what it’s like being a starter in this league. I think you’ll see him continue to grow and improve.”

Wooden, who redshirted last fall, leads all AU defensive linemen with 15 tackles this season and leads the team with 3.0 tackles-for-loss. His seven quarterback pressures rank second on the team according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF gave Wooden a 73.2 defensive grade for the Arkansas game, the highest on the team.

“He showed that he can be a big-time player. And that's what he did,” said safety Smoke Monday.

No. 15 Auburn plays at South Carolina Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.