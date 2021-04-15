AuburnSports - Wooden embracing leadership role

Now, Wooden is one of the veterans in the room trying to teach the younger players.

Defensive lineman Colby Wooden remembers when Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson were walking through the doors of Auburn’s Athletic Complex. He was just a freshman in 2019, trying to learn from the veterans who were NFL bound.

"Oh yeah, I enjoy it you know. I enjoy being a leader,” Wooden said. “It feels like just yesterday I was looking up to Marlon [Davidson] and Derrick [Brown]; now I'm kind of the old head in the room, I guess you could say. It's just exciting to have the younger guys look up to me and, you know, be put in that role of leadership and guiding the right ways so we can be successful.”

Wooden and Tyrone Truesdell — who decided to use his extra year of eligibility and return for a super senior season — are the two leaders of the group.

"It just adds another year, you know. You can never have too much experience in the SEC,” Wooden said of Truesdell. “With him returning, it's just adding another old head to the room to help get the younger guys lined up. It's just exciting to play on the field with my brother again, and yeah, I'm excited for it."

The two work with the highly energetic defensive line coach Nick Eason to help the younger players grow and develop.

A player that Wooden has worked with a lot, especially recently is J.J. Pegues. Last week, Pegues was moved from tight end to defensive tackle.

While Wooden says Pegues has the natural athleticism required, he’s helped him learn some of the technique and other things required to play on the defensive.

Wooden has also helped coach Lee Hunter, who was an early enrollee from the class of 2020.

"Lee's my boy. Lee, he's young, but Lee's going to be alright you know,” Wooden said. “Lee, he's raw, so he's learning and catching up. Lot of strength, lot of explosiveness. Active in the run game as well as the pass game. He gets off the ball, defeats blocks. He's just stout. You're not going to move him. Lee knows -- you can tell it's not his first time playing football and he knows what he's doing. I'm excited to see how he progresses throughout the year."

Wooden also named Marquis Burks and Zykeivous Walker as two players that have impressed early in spring practice.

Auburn will hold its 13th practice of spring on Friday, with A-Day on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.