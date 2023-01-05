Here come the transfers. Auburn grabbed its first transfer commit of the New Year on Thursday, and it's a big one. Former Western Kentucky offensive lineman Gunner Britton announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter. "All glory to God, I would like to announce I will be playing my last season at Auburn University," Britton said in the tweet.

Gunner Britton is headed to Auburn. (Western Kentucky Athletics)

Britton committed during the middle of his official visit to Auburn, with one season of eligibility remaining. Originally a 2-star recruit out of Conway, S.C., Britton took a redshirt his first season for Western Kentucky. As a redshirt freshman the following year, he played in all but one game for the Hilltoppers, starting the first two at left tackle. In 2020, Britton appeared in 12 games and earned two starts. He continued gaining playing time in 2021 and 2022, being named to the All-Conference Second Team this past season.