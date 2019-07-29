Seth Williams was, at times, nearly unguardable for Auburn in 2018. And he'll be asked to do even more this fall.

At 18 years old Williams led all SEC freshmen in yards per catch (20.5), tied Darius Slayton for Auburn's team lead in receiving touchdowns (5) and even snared a game-winning TD grab in a come-from-behind victory over Texas A&M. At year’s end he was named freshman All-SEC for his standout campaign.

But Williams did all that as the No. 3 option behind Ryan Davis and Slayton. As Auburn reached the end of its 2018 campaign, however, quarterback Jarrett Stidham became more comfortable with Williams as one of his favorite weapons on the outside. Williams began to be targeted with consistency, like Auburn fans had been clamoring for since he became a starter.

Now, Gus Malzahn hopes that QB-to-WR familiarity can seamlessly translate over to the new face under center. In fact, he’s counting on it.

“I've seen improvement in the spring,” Malzahn said of Williams at SEC Media Days. “We're going to be asking a lot more of him this year than we did last year. I really feel like he wants to be good.”

After coaches said he needed to show them more improvement in spring ball, Williams appeared comfortable with both possible starting quarterbacks — true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood — in Auburn’s A-Day spring game, wherein he was named offensive MVP after pulling down four balls and two touchdowns.



