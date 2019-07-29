With new QB, Auburn will ask 'a lot more' of Seth Williams
Seth Williams was, at times, nearly unguardable for Auburn in 2018. And he'll be asked to do even more this fall.
At 18 years old Williams led all SEC freshmen in yards per catch (20.5), tied Darius Slayton for Auburn's team lead in receiving touchdowns (5) and even snared a game-winning TD grab in a come-from-behind victory over Texas A&M. At year’s end he was named freshman All-SEC for his standout campaign.
But Williams did all that as the No. 3 option behind Ryan Davis and Slayton. As Auburn reached the end of its 2018 campaign, however, quarterback Jarrett Stidham became more comfortable with Williams as one of his favorite weapons on the outside. Williams began to be targeted with consistency, like Auburn fans had been clamoring for since he became a starter.
Now, Gus Malzahn hopes that QB-to-WR familiarity can seamlessly translate over to the new face under center. In fact, he’s counting on it.
“I've seen improvement in the spring,” Malzahn said of Williams at SEC Media Days. “We're going to be asking a lot more of him this year than we did last year. I really feel like he wants to be good.”
After coaches said he needed to show them more improvement in spring ball, Williams appeared comfortable with both possible starting quarterbacks — true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood — in Auburn’s A-Day spring game, wherein he was named offensive MVP after pulling down four balls and two touchdowns.
“I'd say I've got some miles behind me. I wouldn't say I'm a veteran,” Williams said in the spring of the learning curve still ahead of him. “People might say veteran because of all the games I played in, but I wouldn't say that. I've still got a lot to learn.”
Both scores were high-pointed receptions overtop of coverage — situations in which Williams made his living as a freshman. Of his five scores last season, only the 6-foot-3 Williams’s touchdown against Liberty didn’t require him to leap over a defensive back.
“I think Seth is a guy that proved last year that you can put him out there and you can throw it up high, and he's pretty good at going and getting it,” Malzahn said. “That's a big weapon. He's capable of getting it when he's double-covered, so I think that's good.
Williams’s all-but-decided role of Auburn’s No. 1 receiver in the 2019 offense has led to questions about where he will line up. After occupying the “big slot” role last season Williams could take over Slayton’s “X” position as a downfield threat. The quickness is there — and now so is the experience — but Malzahn isn’t yet ready to close that competition.
In addition to Williams, Malzahn mentioned speedy Youngstown State grad transfer receiver Zach Farrar as a possible “factor” at the outside receiver position.
“We've got so many other guys that can run,” Malzahn said. “To have a chance to have a go-to guy, you've got to be able to run. So, we've got a lot of different options. We'll make that clear the first game.”