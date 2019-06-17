“I feel very comfortable,” Capers said. “I’m comfortable with the coaching staff. It’s a family environment, a great place to be and I just feel at home.”

Needless to say, Capers has become very familiar with Auburn.

AUBURN | Rivals250 wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers visited Auburn for Big Cat, for a camp and again for an official visit all in the past two weeks.

Capers, from Denmark in Alpharetta, Ga., and his family spent last weekend in Auburn on an official visit. He toured the campus and facilities again, met with the coaches and spent time with several players.



“It was a great official visit,” Capers said. “It was great to be back on campus and great to be back at home. I hung out with D.J. (Williams) and (Smoke) Monday. They didn’t pressure me, but told me that Auburn is a family environment, a great place to be and that Coach (Gus) Malzahn will put you in a position to where you can play early and be successful.”

Capers also spent a lot of time with Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Capers’ recruitment.

“Coach Burns is a great coach,” Capers said. “He’s definitely going to be one of the best wide receiver coaches in the country. He is 100-percent with you and isn’t going to change after you get on campus.”

Capers is considering finding out for himself. Auburn, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Florida are his final five schools. The former Arkansas commitment will announce his decision between the five July 1 at The Opening.

Capers will not take other visits before his announcement.

“This is the last one,” Capers said.

Rivals ranks Capers, who is 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, the No. 36 wide receiver in the country, No. 15 recruit in Georgia and No. 170 in the Rivals250.