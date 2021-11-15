With Carlson out, Harsin debating options at kicker

"Ben's done a good job," the Auburn coach said. "Ben works hard ... I know he's going to get his opportunity. If that's the case, then he's going to be ready to go."

The latter could play a more prominent role in the last two regular-season games after Anders Carlson suffered an ACL injury that requires surgery in Auburn's loss to Mississippi State on Saturday. The sophomore from Rochester, Mich., is 3-for-3 in his extra-point attempts while handling the kickoff role three times in his two-plus seasons as a Tiger. While he hasn't yet attempted a field goal, Bryan Harsin is confident the kicker is up for the job if called upon.

AUBURN | Since the 2014 season, there have only been three Auburn players with a different last name than Carlson to attempt a field goal or extra point: Ian Shannon in 2018, Sage Ledbetter in 2019 and Ben Patton, both in 2019 and this season.

Not that Harsin has committed to Patton. With a road trip to South Carolina approaching on Saturday, the coach will see if it is Patton who can handle the role or redshirt freshman Evan McGuire, who has yet to see any action during the past two seasons. It's a decision Harsin didn't think would be needed with such a mainstay like Carlson handling these duties for the past four years, but the injury has forced him and his staff to make the adjustment necessary on special teams quickly.

"We've got to get through this week of practice before we get too far into who's doing what and where we're going to go as far as our specialists go with Anders being out," Harsin said.

Patton and McGuire provide options for Bert Watts' group, with the former being a left-footed kicker. That could help determine who goes in for a field-goal attempt based on the spot of the ball. If on the right hashmark, the kick might prove easier for Patton and vice versa on the left.

Whether it is just one of them or both, they will be filling some big shoes despite Carlson's struggles (1-of-5 on last five field-goal attempts), especially on kickoffs. This season, the senior had a 60 percent touchback rate, preventing opponents from getting even a chance at a big return. And, when the game is on the line, and the Tigers need a big field goal, both Patton and McGuire will be in unfamiliar territory.

It's a problem Harsin and Auburn didn't expect but now must face head-on. We shall see how these two inexperienced players handle it.