"It was pretty intense," Winters said of the A-Day game. "Defense was swarming around the ball. It's a different type of energy around this place and somewhere a lot of people want to be."

Hailing from Enterprise, Ala., Eric Winters is not only a familiar face on Auburn's campus, but he's also one of their top targets on the defensive side of the ball.

One of Auburn's most familiar faces returned to campus for A-Day.

Winters is looking to have a decision this month, before Enterprise starts its spring practice on April 22. Four programs have separated themselves from the rest — Auburn, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee.

What's gonna be important when it comes time?

"Honestly it's where I fit in, the environment and the people for me," Winters said. "And from a parents point of view, where can you send your child off to that you know they can come back as a better man, better person in life."

Auburn's been pushing hard for Winters for as long as any program has. However, his primary recruiters are now safeties coach Charles Kelly and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin.

"That they want me here and they want to coach me," Winters said. "They feel this is the best place for me."

The 6-foot-2 linebacker holds Kelly in high regard, especially for what he's been able to accomplish in his career.

"He's got a good history and he puts a bunch of people in the league," Winters said. "It seems like he knows what he's doing."

Winters is looking at scheduling an official visit to Auburn in-season, while he takes one to Georgia June 7-9 and Miami June 21-23.