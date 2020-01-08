“It feels good. I didn’t even know that, though,” said senior Danjel Purifoy. “It means a lot. When I first got here, we weren’t winning as many games. But we got different players here such as Isaac (Okoro). It just changed the program. We’ve just got to keep winning.”

Five seniors, with the help of a fantastic freshman, led the 5th-ranked Tigers to a 83-79 win over Vanderbilt Wednesday night to remain undefeated and secure the 88th win in the last four years, the most in the program’s history with more than half a season still to play.

The 2018 SEC championship, 2019 SEC Tournament championship, the program’s first-ever trip to the Final Four, and now the winningest class in Auburn history.

Last year’s team set the school record for wins in a season with 30, the record for two consecutive seasons with 56 wins and the record for three consecutive seasons with 74 wins. This season’s 14-0 start ties the 1927-28 team for the third-best in school history.

“First of all, it started with Austin Wiley making a decision to come here. Could have gone anywhere in the country. He had the pied piper affect,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

“These seniors have a chance to have not only the four-year, but the three-year and the two-year (records). They’ve already got the one-year so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Against the Commodores, Purifoy stole an inbounds pass with 22.8 seconds left and Auburn clinging to a two-point lead. AU added a couple of free throws and Vandy missed its final four shots to keep the Tigers as one of two remaining undefeated teams in the country.

“Once I got it (the steal), I just knew the game was over. It was a great feeling,” Purifoy said.

Auburn built a 14-point lead with seven minutes remaining before VU stormed back to tie the game 79-all with 59 seconds left. Aaron Nesmith scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half including two 3-pointers in the final three minutes to spark the VU rally.

Okoro, who’s already earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors twice this season, led Auburn with a career-high 23 points on 6 of 9 shooting. His dunk over Ejike Obinna gave AU a 59-49 lead midway through the second half and brought the sellout crowd at Auburn Arena to its feet.

He also grabbed a key defensive rebound with 23 second left in the game.

“The last rebound that Isaac Okoro got was a man rebound,” Pearl said.

Wiley had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots on his birthday. It’s the senior’s sixth double-double of the season and eighth of his career. Anfernee McLemore added 14 points, Purifoy 12 points, J’Von McCormick 10 and Samir Doughty six as Auburn’s seniors combined for 55 points.