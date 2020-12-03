AuburnSports - Wilson names top 3, sets decision date

"Those are my top three," Wilson said. "I can't go wrong with any of them."

Wilson, a weakside defensive end/buck from Green Run in Virginia Beach, Va. who previously was committed to South Carolina, will choose Auburn, North Carolina or Florida State.

Wilson, who is ranked the No. 15 overall recruit in Virginia, has reasons for having the three schools in his top group.

Auburn: "I talk to Coach Al (Pogue) and Coach (Kevin) Steele and I feel like I could fit right in at Auburn at the buck position. We watched a lot of film of the buck position and I feel like it would be a good fit for me. And the campus and everything at Auburn is amazing."

North Carolina: "A lot of people from my area go to North Carolina, so it would be like a second home. I also talk a lot with Coach (Jay) Bateman and Coach (Jovan) Dewitt."

Florida State: "Coach Odell (Haggins) has been there for a long time and has a lot of experience. We have watched film on (Brian) Burns in the NFL and I feel like I would fit in good there."

Wilson will announce his decision on Friday, Dec. 18.



