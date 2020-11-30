AuburnSports - Wilson has high interest in Auburn

George Wilson de-committed from South Carolina last week and plans to make another commitment soon. Wilson, a 3-star weakside defensive end from Green Run (Virginia Beach, Va.), is receiving heavy interest from several schools, but a few are standing out. One is Auburn. “Auburn is high on my list,” Wilson said. “I really like the school and the staff.”

Wilson has not visited Auburn, but took a virtual tour early last week. “It was great,” Wilson said. “I saw everything: the housing, the facilities, the locker room. I really like the campus and the atmosphere. I also got to talk to the head coach (Gus Malzahn), the defensive coordinator (Kevin Steele) and all the staff. I even talked to the strength coach (Ryan Russell).”

Wilson has been in contact mostly with Al Pogue, Auburn’s weakside defensive ends/bucks coach and lead recruiter for Wilson. The two have developed a bond that continues to grow. “I talk to Coach Pogue a lot,” Wilson said. “I like him. He keeps it real with me. He seems like a really good person.” In addition to Auburn, Wilson said North Carolina, Boston College and Maryland are high on his list. He also is receiving interest from Penn State, Virginia, TCU, Arizona State, Pitt and Florida State, among others. Wilson plans to make a commitment before the early signing period, which is Dec. 16-18. “I don’t have a date, yet, but it will be soon,” Wilson said. “I’m going to sign in December.” Rivals ranks Wilson, who is 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds, the No. 37 weakside end in the country.