Ryan Williams is currently locked in with Alabama, but Auburn is pushing hard.

After all, the Tigers are in desperate need of playmakers, and Williams can see that. He also saw that Auburn is capable of playing with top teams in the country.

"All they need is the playmakers to make plays and they knock off the No. 1 team in the nation," Williams said.

There was a buzz in the air that Auburn had lacked in the Bryan Harsin era, and the difference between this year and last year was clear to Williams.