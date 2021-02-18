AuburnSports - Williams working back in at catcher

“Steven Williams now has had three outings at the catching position and we can’t ignore it. I think it will be probable that he’s going to draw a start at the catching position,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

But that’s set to change this weekend as the Tigers open the season with a three-game series against Presbyterian.

AUBURN | Steven Williams came to Auburn wanting to play catcher but 124 of his 141 starts have been in right field. In fact, he’s started just nine games at catcher, all coming as a freshman in 2018.

“It’s amazing putting Steven at that catching position allows us to strengthen our lineup a little bit. He hadn’t caught in back-to-back days and probably not in shape to catch a season. We love Nate LaRue and now we’ve got clearance with Ryan Dyal. So we’ve got three guys. That’s the beauty of playing eight games in 10 days. We’re going to take a look at all three of these catchers and all these combinations.”

Playing Williams at catcher would allow Thompson to play Bryson Ware or Josh Hall in right field. Ware, a junior college transfer, has been one of Auburn’s top power hitters during fall and preseason practice. Hall, an Ole Miss transfer, can have a major impact on the game with his speed and base-running ability.

“It’s not only because of Steven catching and doing good, it’s also because Bryson Ware can get in there,” Thompson said. “You can get another guy in that DH spot. Josh Hall adds that dimension to our ball club with short game and once he gets on first base. He’s really continued to develop … to drive the ball more, to put the ball in play more.”

The move can also allow more opportunities for Cam Hill and Bobby Pierce in the DH spot. Hill, who will also pitch, is one of Auburn’s top freshmen while Pierce is another talented JUCO transfer that is limited in the field because of knee issues.

Williams enters his senior season with 140 hits, 23 home runs and 99 RBI in his career, which all rank second among active SEC players. The left-handed bat could see his first start in three years at catcher in Friday’s season opener.

Fellow senior Cody Greenhill, a former closer, will start his first-career game against the Blue Hose.

“He caught Cody last Friday in the squad game so I think that’s going to wind up being a guy he matches well with,” Thompson said. “And everybody knows that Brooks Fuller is one of the toughest guys to catch and that’s who we matched up Steven with this last time.

“It’s only been three appearances back there but we’ve tried to give him a little bit of somebody that really pounds the strike zone and works quick, we tried to give him somebody that’s going to make him block to his left and to his right to fight to keep stuff in front of him.”

LaRue and Ware are also expected to play catcher this season. LaRue played in eight games with three starts as a freshman last season while Ware sat out recovering from Tommy John surgery.

First pitch at Plainsman Park is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT Friday. The series will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games are on SECN+/ESPN+.