“I think Jaylin has earned that opportunity to be able to stay in and get some rotations," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "He has got to continue to learn and grow. He has been a factor for us in the two games he has been out there.”

Williams has been a spark plug off the bench for the Tigers in the last two games including Saturday’s win over Tennessee in which he scored eight points including two dunks, grabbed two rebounds, dished out two assists and had three steals.

Williams, one of Auburn’s six true freshmen, was averaging just 2.4 minutes in eight games played before playing 16 minutes at Georgia and then 15 minutes against the Volunteers.

Okoro, who has missed three games with a hamstring injury, returned to practice last Thursday and went through warmups before the Tennessee game. Pearl said he practiced again Sunday.

The freshman is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game.

"He was better but continues to get better. Had a good practice. I think there’s a chance for Ole Miss," Pearl said. "He practiced a couple of times before the Tennessee game. I didn’t think he’d be able to go. But I’m not going to tell Tennessee that, and I’m not going to tell Ole Miss whether he’s playing. I want them to prepare for him with him and without him. We’ve got to prepare with him and without him. And when he’s ready, he’ll play.

"And I would imagine the first time he does play, it won’t be playing the 30 minutes that he played. It will be getting him back. And we sure miss him. And feel really, really blessed, grateful, pleased, relieved that we were able to win without him."

Auburn hosts Ole Miss Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.