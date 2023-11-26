"I was just in the middle," Williams said. "I was just enjoying the game. It was a great game, both sides did everything right. One pulled out on top."

The current Alabama wide receiver pledge has been committed to Alabama since October of last year, but Auburn's been making a strong push recently. He found himself back on Auburn's campus for the 88th Iron Bowl Saturday.

Williams has been to an Iron Bowl before, but Saturday was the first one he attended in Auburn.

"It was a very exciting game from start to finish," Williams said. "Had the game on heels. Both sides going back and forth, there wasn’t a dull moment. I was just excited to experience it. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I really enjoyed it."

The 6-foot-1 wideout said he still feels "really good" about his Alabama commitment, noting that the passing game from the Crimson Tide was productive but that Auburn's defense caused some issues.

"Their defense played amazing, heads on fire," Williams said. "The offense, they still gotta get clicking in the pass game, but running the ball and just being a complete offense, they performed really well."

What's been the Tigers' message to the five-star?

"Come change the program and be the first in 15-16 years to have 1,000 yards receiving," Williams said.

Auburn's staff aren't the only ones pushing for a flip. Several of Auburn's commits keep in touch with him often.

"I talk to them all the time," Williams said. "We talk pretty often, but it would be great having great guys beside me knowing that I won’t get double or triple teamed cause if do, you know what’s gonna happen next, somebody else is gonna score. It would keep defenses honest and I know we would score a lot of points."