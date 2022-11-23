"I’ve known him ever since I was a kid," Graham said. "That’s my guy, I love him to death. All those other coaches — Coach (Christian) Robinson, Coach (Ike) Hilliard — all those are like family to me."

During Williams' professional playing days with the Buccaneers, he spent most of it playing alongside Graham's father, Earnest. Now a little over a decade later, Williams is pushing for Myles to play college football at Auburn.

Although currently committed to Florida, his dad's alma mater, it hasn't stopped Graham from taking two visits to Auburn this season. He visited for the LSU game on Oct. 1, and most recently, the Western Kentucky game on Nov. 19.

"It was good, I had a lot of fun," Graham said of his visit. "It was energetic. I always love Jordan-Hare, it’s a great time everytime."

Much of what leads Graham to Auburn is his relationship with Williams.

"Him being here is playing a huge role in me coming in on visits and everything like that," Graham said. "I love the school and everything, but he definitely plays a huge role in that."

A lot changed since Graham had last visited Auburn in October. When Graham visited for the LSU game, Williams was just the running backs coach. Now, with Bryan Harsin out, Williams stepped into a new role: Interim head coach.

"Him being a head coach, I’m really proud of him for that and happy for him," Graham said. "That plays a huge role in it, too."

Graham mentioned that it's important in his relationship with Auburn that Williams be retained on staff next season.