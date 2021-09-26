Sources: Williams out as wide receivers coach
AUBURN | Auburn's wide receivers will have a new coach.
Per sources, Cornelius Williams is no longer with the Tigers a day after Auburn pulled off a last-minute victory over huge underdog Georgia State in Jordan-Hare Stadium. There has not been an official announcement yet of his departure.
It was Williams' first season at Auburn after spending six years at Troy in the same position.
The play of Auburn's wide receivers has been a concern, especially during the past two games, as the passing game has been stagnant. The lack of explosive plays downfield has been especially troubling with players such as Shedrick Jackson, Elijah Canion, Kobe Hudson and others unable to create separation and, at times, drop easy passes.
Eric Kiesau, an analyst for the Tigers, is expected to fill the position.