Williams: 'Knew I was next man up'
Jaylin Williams waited more than six minutes to get into the game on Saturday night against Florida. Then, the junior wasted almost no time helping No. 9 Auburn to its 85-73 victory over Florida.
Substituting in at the 13:56 mark, Williams knocked down a jumper from inside the paint a minute later. On the next possession, the forward hit a three-pointer while getting fouled, making the free throw to give the Tigers a 22-11 lead. It was all about Williams being ready to enter the game with the right mentality.
“I just knew coming in I had to be very aggressive, and I had to play hard for my team,” he said.
Williams finished the night with a season-high 14 points while grabbing three rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes of play. These were crucial moments in the game as star freshman Jabari Smith Jr. had to sit for an extended time due to fouls.
“Jabari got in foul trouble, and I knew I was next man up,” Williams said.
It’s another man that Bruce Pearl can count on stepping up off an absurdly deep Auburn bench. On Tuesday against South Carolina, it was Wendell Green Jr. that played a vital role in the Tigers’ victory. On Saturday, it was Williams’ turn.
“I thought when Jabari got in foul trouble, Jaylin Williams did a great job in the first half,” Pearl said. “Jaylin got downhill a couple times and scored in transition.”