Williams: 'Knew I was next man up'

Jaylin Williams waited more than six minutes to get into the game on Saturday night against Florida. Then, the junior wasted almost no time helping No. 9 Auburn to its 85-73 victory over Florida.

Substituting in at the 13:56 mark, Williams knocked down a jumper from inside the paint a minute later. On the next possession, the forward hit a three-pointer while getting fouled, making the free throw to give the Tigers a 22-11 lead. It was all about Williams being ready to enter the game with the right mentality.

“I just knew coming in I had to be very aggressive, and I had to play hard for my team,” he said.