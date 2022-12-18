AUBURN | Wilky Denaud has been committed to Auburn since July. He officially visited back in September for the weekend of the Penn State game. But it was important for the 4-star defensive lineman from John Carroll in Fort Pierce, Fla., to get to know the Tigers’ new coaching staff so he officially visited for a second time this weekend. “I liked everything about it, obviously,” said Denaud. “I like it so much that I came back for a new staff. I like how they presented everything and how nothing changed even though they have the coaching staff change and all that. I just think what they have here is going to be great.”

Denaud will sign with Auburn on Wednesday. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Denaud, who said he’s up to 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, spent a lot of time with new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. “Coach Jeremy, he’s pretty cool,” said Denaud. “I sat down with him and got to see what he’s all about, how he teaches schematics and how he breaks down his type of moves he wants us to work and all that. “But really he’s all about relationships and me and him talked about that the whole time. You have a great relationship and a great bond, you’ll be very successful.” Denaud also met with new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who believes the early enrollee could help the Tigers out at a couple of different positions along the defensive front.