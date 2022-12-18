Denaud connects with new DL coach
AUBURN | Wilky Denaud has been committed to Auburn since July. He officially visited back in September for the weekend of the Penn State game.
But it was important for the 4-star defensive lineman from John Carroll in Fort Pierce, Fla., to get to know the Tigers’ new coaching staff so he officially visited for a second time this weekend.
“I liked everything about it, obviously,” said Denaud. “I like it so much that I came back for a new staff. I like how they presented everything and how nothing changed even though they have the coaching staff change and all that. I just think what they have here is going to be great.”
Denaud, who said he’s up to 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, spent a lot of time with new defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.
“Coach Jeremy, he’s pretty cool,” said Denaud. “I sat down with him and got to see what he’s all about, how he teaches schematics and how he breaks down his type of moves he wants us to work and all that.
“But really he’s all about relationships and me and him talked about that the whole time. You have a great relationship and a great bond, you’ll be very successful.”
Denaud also met with new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, who believes the early enrollee could help the Tigers out at a couple of different positions along the defensive front.
“When I went into his room, he got straight to it,” said Denaud. “It was like he was already coaching me and it was my first day here. Me and him are going to have something special. Just the way he sat down with me, broke down the film, broke down how he’ll utilize me — I felt good about that.”
Denaud, who had 66 tackles and 10 sacks as a senior, plans to enroll at Auburn Jan. 8.
“I want to work. I want to get better. Me coming in early is going to help me get better in that way,” he said.