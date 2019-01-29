AUBURN | Austin Wiley has missed three games and will miss another Wednesday night, but Auburn’s starting center could return in time for a key rivalry matchup.

Bruce Pearl hasn’t ruled the junior out of Saturday’s home game against Alabama.



"He won't play against Missouri. I think for Alabama, he's getting closer,” Pearl said. “We're not trying to rush it; we won't play him until he's ready. But now, we're in the second week of what we thought was going to be a couple weeks. A couple is two or three, so we're in the middle of that second week. But I don't think he'll play -- he will not play against Missouri.”