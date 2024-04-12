"We’re fighting to try to get on the board or get a lead,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “It was our third pitcher before we got somebody to settle the ballgame.

No. 8 Kentucky cruised to a 9-1 win over the Tigers Friday night at Plainsman Park to secure a series win after Thursday night’s 6-5 win.

AUBURN | Auburn didn’t put up much of a fight in game two.

“I think it was giving them up and not punching back or getting our damage. We had a chance where we worked hard and got some guys on base, but never blew that gap or left the yard like our opponents have these last four games.”

Auburn falls to 18-16 overall and 2-12 in the SEC, losing all five series to open conference play.

Kentucky hit six home runs on the night including three off AU starter Chase Allsup, who fell to 1-3 allowing four runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings.

Parker Carlson couldn’t slow the UK offense down allowing two more runs on two hits in 1.0 innings.

Auburn had just six hits including five singles. Its lone run came in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Christian Hall.

Conner McBride had a strong outing out of the bullpen holding UK to two runs on four hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out seven. Ben Schorr allowed one run before getting the final out of the ninth.

The series concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.