Wideouts need to improve ‘on a lot of things’

“We need to improve on a lot of things just playing that position,” said Harsin, the Tigers’ first-year coach. “I think the fundamentals of playing that position — stance, alignment — are things that we can control, that we can do a better job in our offense. We’ve got to detail that up more and be more consistent with it.”

Bryan Harsin, who fired Cornelius Williams in favor of Keisau on Sunday, sees plenty of room for improvement for a group that’s struggled with its consistency for much of the season.

AUBURN | Auburn’s wide receivers have had one week of practice under their new position coach Eric Keisau.

Another area that needs to be addressed according to Harsin is the substitutions, making sure the right players are in the game for the right plays. Perhaps that could also mean more playing time for Elijah Canion, who caught two passes on AU’s 98-yard, game-winning drive against Georgia State, doubling his receptions for the season.

“Our substitutions as well, I think that’s something where we can take another step, just our communication process and those types of things,” said Harsin.

Too many times this season, Auburn has been set up for a big passing play only to have a receiver run an incorrect route or be unable to make a play on the ball. But it hasn’t just been the wideouts. AU’s quarterbacks have been inconsistent, especially on potential explosive plays.

The pass protection up front has been better but it remains inconsistent.

"When we get opportunities to make plays, we put ourself in a position to do that and our quarterbacks give us an opportunity to make those plays — go out there and make those contested catches. Get yourself in that position,” said Harsin. “A lot of that has to do with how hard we’re playing, knowing what we’re doing and then being consistent with that throughout the week of practice and having those things show up in the game.”

No. 22 Auburn plays at LSU Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.