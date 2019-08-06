As starting quarterback candidates Bo Nix and Joey Gatewood exited the indoor practice field and jogged out into the sizzling summer heat, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham lightly grabbed them both by the shoulder pads.

“Be loud,” the 29-year-old Dillingham instructed. “Take charge.”

As expected, the pair of QBs haven’t created much separation through the first few days of fall camp. Gatewood took first-team reps in the “pace” portion of practice during the first media viewing window Friday, while Nix commanded the starting offense Tuesday in red-zone drills.

Auburn continued to throw more playbook installation at the freshmen Tuesday. Coaches focused heavily on the red zone and the challenges it presents for a young quarterback. According to Malzahn, it bred improvement.

“I thought they got better today,” Malzahn said. “Like I said, we’re putting a lot of volume install, and any time you go red-zone, that’s a whole other deal. The field condenses, and there’s specific plays that you call, and quite a few of them were new plays today. I thought they handled it really good today.”

Now, as the competition approaches a critical junction heading into Thursday’s all-important first scrimmage, Malzahn will evaluate his gunslingers in a non-contact vacuum.

The seventh-year Tigers head coach told reporters Tuesday that Auburn’s quarterbacks won’t go live during Thursday's scrimmage — or at any point in practice this fall. Their first hits will be from the Oregon defense come Week 1.