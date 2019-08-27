Why Kevin Steele's move to sideline is 'a plus' for Auburn defenders
Kevin Steele is getting up close and personal with his defenders during games this year.
Steele is making the transition from his usual perch in the sky box to the sidelines entering his fourth season as the Tigers' defensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn said Tuesday. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson will be Auburn's eye in the sky.
Malzahn and Steele came to the conclusion over the summer. Steele had been up in the box for his first three seasons on the Plains.
"He's going to be on the sideline, and I'm excited about that," Malzahn said. "I think that will be good in a lot of different ways."
Malzahn mentioned Steele’s success as defensive coordinator on the field at Clemson against Malzahn-coordinated Auburn offenses, noting that he was mostly impressed with Steele’s communications and checks at field level.
Steele’s time coaching from above didn’t warrant change, as Auburn never finished a season outside the top-15 in total defense in his three years as coordinator. But Auburn is trotting out one of its most veteran defenses of the Malzahn era — particularly along the front four and the back end — meaning Steele can more directly relay changes and observations to his leaders, like senior safety Jeremiah Dinson, often referred to as the “brains” of Steele’s operation.
“He's a smart, smart defensive coordinator, so he'll probably be calling plays out before it even happens,” Dinson said of Steele’s move. “We probably won't hear him, but it's good to have him down there just for the adjustments.”
Dinson and safety running mate Daniel Thomas agreed that receiving immediate adjustments from Steele, instead of having to wait until modifications and tune-ups are made on the white board in the locker room, will be a positive change for the whole defense.
As they see it, having Steele on the sidelines will make pressure-packed game situations feel more like regular practices.
“We do it every day in practice, but it’s going to be something new for all of us,” Thomas said. “ ...[Steele] being in person we’ll probably be able to get the adjustments faster instead of having to go into the locker room at halftime. We can probably do it quicker on the sidelines, so that will probably be helpful and beneficial to our defense.”
While Woodson mans the box, secondary coach Wesley McGriff will be another source of contact for the defensive backs on the field.
“It's been good for us every day at practice,” Dinson said. “So, just to have Coach Steele down and Coach Woodson up in the booth, it's no drop-off. Having Coach Steele on the sidelines with us, that's a plus for us.”
Auburn’s veteran secondary takes on Heisman hopeful quarterback Justin Herbert and No. 11 Oregon on Saturday inside Cowboys Stadium.