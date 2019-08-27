Kevin Steele is getting up close and personal with his defenders during games this year.

Steele is making the transition from his usual perch in the sky box to the sidelines entering his fourth season as the Tigers' defensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn said Tuesday. Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson will be Auburn's eye in the sky.

Malzahn and Steele came to the conclusion over the summer. Steele had been up in the box for his first three seasons on the Plains.

"He's going to be on the sideline, and I'm excited about that," Malzahn said. "I think that will be good in a lot of different ways."

Malzahn mentioned Steele’s success as defensive coordinator on the field at Clemson against Malzahn-coordinated Auburn offenses, noting that he was mostly impressed with Steele’s communications and checks at field level.

Steele’s time coaching from above didn’t warrant change, as Auburn never finished a season outside the top-15 in total defense in his three years as coordinator. But Auburn is trotting out one of its most veteran defenses of the Malzahn era — particularly along the front four and the back end — meaning Steele can more directly relay changes and observations to his leaders, like senior safety Jeremiah Dinson, often referred to as the “brains” of Steele’s operation.