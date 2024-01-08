WHO'S NEXT?: Defense
Ron Roberts is now out at Auburn, which means head coach Hugh Freeze is now looking for a second coordinator after dismissing Philip Montgomery last week.
Freeze is a classically trained offensive coordinator. He can manage that part of the operation on his own if he chooses.
Things are different on defense, where Freeze must find someone to coordinate and manage things on that side of the ball with limited oversight. He needs someone with a defensive approach that works well with his offensive ideas who also can emerge as a vital recruiter and evaluator of talent.
This won't be easy, but there are some excellent candidates on the board.
Here's what we think The List looks like:
THE CANDIDATES
CHRIS KIFFIN, Houston Texans linebackers coach
Age: 41
Relevant experience: Houston Texans linebackers coach (2023-present), Cleveland Browns defensive line coach (2020-22), San Francisco 49ers pass rush specialist coach (2018-19), Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator and linebackers coach (2017), Ole Miss defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator (2012-16), Arkansas State defensive line coach (2011)
On the good side: Familiarity with Hugh Freeze, coaching experience in the SEC, recruiting experience in the SEC, has coached two different positions at the NFL level
On the bad side: Strategic paradigm uncertain, recruiting aptitude somewhat uncertain
Chances of getting this job: 45%
ZACH ARNETT, former Mississippi State head coach
Age: 37
Relevant experience: Mississippi State head coach (2022-23), Mississippi State defensive coordinator (2020-22), San Diego State defensive coordinator (2018-19)
On the good side: SEC head coach experience, several years in the SEC as an assistant, enjoyed some success running a relatively novel 3-3-5 stack defense in Starkville, all-business approach that would complement Freeze's personality, relates well to players, available
On the bad side: Not known as a high-level recruiter, defenses at Mississippi State never were dominant, still somewhat inexperienced at the Power 5 level
Chances of getting this job: 30%
CHARLES KELLY, Auburn assistant coach
Age: 56
Relevant experience: Colorado defensive coordinator (2023), Alabama co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach (2019-22), Tennessee special teams coordinator and safeties coach (2018), Florida State defensive coordinator (2014-17)
On the good side: Known widely as a top-tier recruiter, tons of experience at the top levels of college ball, former Auburn player, already on the Auburn payroll
On the bad side: Relatively unknown to Hugh Freeze, statistical footprint as a coordinator not particularly strong
Chances of getting this job: 20%
SCOTT SYMONS, SMU defensive coordinator
Age: 37
Relevant experience: SMU defensive coordinator (2022-23), Liberty defensive coordinator (2019-21), Memphis linebackers coach (2018), West Georgia defensive coordinator and safeties coach (2014-17)
On the good side: Worked for Hugh Freeze at Liberty, has been quite successful working for Rhett Lashlee at SMU
On the bad side: Zero experience at the Power 5 level, not known as a major recruiter
Chances of getting this job: 4%
GEOFF COLLINS, North Carolina defensive coordinator
Age: 52
Relevant experience: Georgia Tech head coach (2019-22), Temple head coach (2017-2018), Florida defensive coordinator (2015-16), Mississippi State defensive coordinator (2013-14),
On the good side: Head coach experience at a school in the Southeast means he's reasonably well-connected, highly aggressive strategic approach will intrigue recruits, gobs of experience in and around the SEC
On the bad side: Just hired at North Carolina, struggled at Georgia Tech, high-strung personality rubs some people the wrong way
Chances of getting this job: <1%
