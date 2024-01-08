Ron Roberts is now out at Auburn, which means head coach Hugh Freeze is now looking for a second coordinator after dismissing Philip Montgomery last week.

Freeze is a classically trained offensive coordinator. He can manage that part of the operation on his own if he chooses.

Things are different on defense, where Freeze must find someone to coordinate and manage things on that side of the ball with limited oversight. He needs someone with a defensive approach that works well with his offensive ideas who also can emerge as a vital recruiter and evaluator of talent.

This won't be easy, but there are some excellent candidates on the board.

Here's what we think The List looks like: