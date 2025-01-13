Who could commit to Auburn next

Auburn went five months without a commitment. Rivals100 wide receiver Devin Carter ended that drought Saturday with his pledge to the Tigers, but there could be more on the horizon, even before the end of this month. Hugh Freeze and his staff will welcome an abundance of talent Jan. 25 for the Tigers' annual Junior Day, as several of Auburn's top targets are expected on campus. Much like Big Cat Weekend in July, Auburn will make a strong push for some to make commitments. Who could take the next step? Here are five prospects that Auburn could be closing in on.



Cederian Morgan will return to campus later this month.

Cederian Morgan, 2026 WR – Alexander City, Ala. Auburn's made Morgan one of its top priorities since he was offered last May and showed out at one of the Tigers' elite camps in June. The recruiting efforts brought Morgan back to Auburn in July for Big Cat Weekend and twice for game day visits in the fall. Morgan will be back on campus Jan. 25 for the junior day. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State have also been standouts, but this feels like it will be an in-state battle.

Marquez Daniel, 2026 WR — Tuskegee, Ala. With two wide receivers already committed in the 2026 class, it seems that the attention has turned to Morgan and Daniel to close out the class. Daniel will be back on campus Jan. 25, as Auburn works to lock things down with the local product out of Tuskegee. Other SEC programs like Florida, Texas and Tennessee are expected to make a push this spring.

Anthony Davis, 2026 LB — Loganville, Ga. It's a sentence that's been typed over and over, as Anthony Davis will visit Auburn this month. There's not a program that Davis frequents more than Auburn — he visited five times last season and is set to return this month for the junior day Jan. 25. He's got a great relationship with the coaching staff and having Kenyatta Watson on staff is big for Auburn, which is battling programs like Texas, USC, Clemson and Florida. Davis will visit Florida this weekend.

Anthony Jones, 2026 DE — Mobile, Ala. Five-star Anthony Jones is the top player in the state of Alabama, and while plenty of programs are pushing for him, the feeling is that Jones' frontrunners are Alabama and Auburn. Both programs dropped in to see Jones in Mobile this month, as Alabama head coach Kasen DeBoer and linebackers coach Christian Robinson visited Jan. 7. Three Auburn staff members also visited Jones that day, with head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams all making the trip. It wouldn't be surprising to see Jones make trips to both Auburn's Junior Day Jan. 25 and Alabama's on Feb. 1.