Who could commit to Auburn next

Auburn's 2025 class got a big boost over the weekend. Rivals100 linebacker Elijah Melendez jumped on board. He was the 24th prospect to join the class, which is ranked No. 4 in the Rivals team rankings. There are several guys that Auburn continues to push for, but here are six that could at some point commit to the Tigers.

Ousmane Kromah is a big-time target for Auburn. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Ousmane Kromah, 2025 RB — Leesburg, Ga. Auburn's hosted Kromah two of the last three weekends, as the Tigers continue to press for the 6-foot-2 running back to pair with current commit Alvin Henderson. He's got a decision date set for Sept. 28, with Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee all on the table. It's a decision that Kromah doesn't take lightly, as his recruitment will be done once he makes a decision.

Erick Smith, 2025 WR — Selma, Ala. The brother of current commit Derick Smith, Erick's seen both Auburn and Alabama offer in the summer and was on campus for the opener against Alabama A&M. Things sound like they're trending well for the Tigers, which could be on the verge of adding the second Smith brother to the class.

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. Auburn continues its effort to flip Deuce Knight from Notre Dame, as the Tigers have hosted him twice this season. Knight returns later this month for his official visit, the weekend of the Oklahoma game. It's a big weekend already, the final home game of a five-game stretch to start the season, and Knight will be one of five official visitors. Auburn running back commit Alvin Henderson, who's become the unofficial vocal leader of the 2025 class, will be on his official visit at the same time, so look for Henderson to be a big-time bonus recruiter in Auburn's favor that weekend.

Samuel Turner, 2025 WR — Decatur, Ga. Another flip target for Auburn, Turner saw the Tigers in Week 2 when Auburn lost to Cal. He'll return in a couple of weeks for his official visit, also during the Oklahoma game weekend. Quarterback play will be something Turner keeps an eye on during this visit, but he also has plans to see Georgia Tech again next month.

Andrew Babalola, 2025 OL — Overland Park, Kan. The massive offensive line target for Auburn remains undecided, as the Tigers continue their push for Babalola. Stanford and Michigan are considered the biggest threat in his recruitment, but Auburn feels good about its efforts in this one.