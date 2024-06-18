It's been a massive month so far for Auburn recruiting. Tons of official visitors, elite camps and 7-on-7 competitions have filled up the calendar. There have already been several additions to the Tigers' 2025 class this month, with Donovan Starr, Broderick Shull, Bryce Deas and Eric Winters all committing to Auburn this month. Looking ahead, there could be more additions soon, and not just to the 2025 class. Here are five guys to keep a close eye on over the next several weeks that could commit to Auburn.

Herbert "Third" Scroggins III is a massive target for Auburn at buck. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Herbert "Third" Scroggins III, LB — Savannah, Ga. Auburn might have made itself the program to beat for Scroggins following his official visit over the weekend. The combination of a high caliber engineering program with the chance to play in the SEC made a massive impression on Scroggins, who's looking to have a decision next week. He'll visit Miami this weekend and then decide between Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia Tech or Miami in the days following.

Shamar Arnoux, CB — Carrollton, Ga. Heading into his official visit, Arnoux already knew that Auburn was a top program in his recruitment. Following his official visit, it seems like Auburn could be at the top. Arnoux was impressed with his overnight stay in Auburn and how both the coaches and players interact with each other. He's set to visit Florida State this weekend and is hoping to have a decision within the first week of July. Other programs involved in his recruitment include Georgia and Kentucky.

Jacobe Ward, OL – Savannah, Ga. Teammates with Scroggins, the offensive line prospect Ward has a top three of Auburn, Tennessee and LSU. However, what's remained the case since he first unofficially visited Auburn earlier in the spring is that Auburn is his No. 1. Ward officially visited a couple weekends ago, and despite a big push from LSU, was still adamant that Auburn was at the top of his list. He's set to announce a commitment on July 4.

Hezekiah Harris, DE — Huntsville, Ala. Looking ahead to the 2026 class, Harris is someone that the Tigers have prioritized for quite some time. He's been a prominent visitor this spring and continues to get closer and more comfortable with the coaching staff with each visit. Harris could be close to a decision in the coming weeks, with Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Clemson looking like the main contenders. He'll be back for Big Cat Weekend.