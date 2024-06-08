There are 13 recruits currently committed to Auburn. That number will grow, and it could be soon. Auburn picked up its latest commitment earlier this week, when four-star cornerback Donovan Starr pledged to the Tigers following his official visit. Who could be the next prospect to hop on board? Here are five guys to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

Blake Woodby is one of Auburn's top targets at cornerback (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Auburn impressed Blake Woodby during his official visit to the Plains last weekend and the Tigers feel good about where they sit with the former Ohio State commit. He's still got some official visits left on his schedule — Maryland and Cincinnati — with more still possible. Woodby is tentatively hoping to have a decision later in the fall, but Auburn is hoping that the successful official visit speeds up the process.

There are two more official visits remaining for Eric Winters, who's been one of the top guys on Auburn's board for quite a while. He'll visit Georgia this weekend and wrap up his official visits with Auburn next weekend. Hugh Freeze typically does well with the final official visit, so we'll see how Winters assesses things following the trip. A decision before the end of the month is expected, Auburn, Georgia and Miami are the finalists.

Down to three schools, Jacobe Ward is currently on his official visit to Auburn. The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman has Auburn, Tennessee and LSU as his finalists. LSU may have picked up some momentum earlier this week when Ward was on campus, but Auburn is looking to eliminate that this weekend while hosting the Savanna,h, Ga., native. I'd still consider Auburn the program to beat in this one.

One of the most coveted recruits in the nation, Anquon Fegans is set to have a decision July 29. He'll pick between Auburn, Clemson, LSU and Georgia. Auburn got to see him and Fegans got to see Auburn earlier this week when Thompson came to town for the 7-on-7 competition. Freeze has been heavily involved with Fegans' recruitment and it sounds like things have progressed well in the Tigers' pursuit. However, Auburn will still have to battle with Clemson, LSU and Georgia down the stretch.