Auburn ended the day even Monday. Despite losing a commitment from tight end Hollis Davidson earlier in the day, the Tigers bounced back late in the evening by picking up a commitment from linebacker Tyler Lockhart. It was a bit of a surprise commitment, but with official visit season approaching, Auburn could be on the verge of getting a few more. Here are five candidates that might be the next ones to hop on board.

Broderick Shull is set to officially visit Auburn May 31-June 2. (Rivals.com)

Offensive linemen make up the most of Auburn's current 10 commits, with Jake Thornton holding pledges from four linemen already. He's targeting Broderick Shull out of Bixby, Okla., to be the fifth. Auburn appears to be in a good spot for Shull, with some believing that the Tigers are in the drivers' seat ahead of his official visits. Shull, 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds, will take official visits to Nebraska, Auburn, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Following those official visits, Shull is hoping to come to a decision. However, Shull's been open that if the feeling is right after any one of the visits, it could be sooner.



Longtime Auburn target Eric Winters continues to be a name to monitor in the spring and into the early summer. Winters is hoping to have a decision in the spring and has a top five of Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. Auburn's made it clear for a while that Winters' is a top priority for them and Winters noted following the Rivals Camp Atlanta that the Tigers are recruiting him the hardest.

Teammates with Winters and a newcomer on the Enterprise defense for this season is defensive end Zion Grady. He's locked in an official visit with Auburn for June 10-12, one of several stops planned for this summer. Five schools are still in contention for the four-star, who spent several months committed to Alabama before Nick Saban retired. Auburn is in a battle with Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, and his most recent visit — Ohio State.

The Tigers signed Kaleb Harris out of Thompson High School last cycle and are looking to sign another defensive back from the powerhouse in 2025 with Anquon Fegans. Once a USC commit, Fegans could be narrowing things down in the coming months, but noted that Auburn was a top three program for him following the Rivals Atlanta Camp. Auburn will likely get an official visit in the fall, but Charles Kelly and the rest of Auburn's staff have been on Fegans hard. Other programs to keep an eye on include Clemson, Miami, LSU and Georgia.