Tuesday afternoon, Hollis Davidson committed to Auburn and became the eighth member of the Tigers' 2025 class. It's a recruiting class currently ranked No. 6 in the country and Auburn's in a good spot with several high-profile prospects. Who could be the next one to jump on board? We take a look at five prospective targets that could join the Tigers' 2025 class.

Alvin Henderson is one of the Tigers' top targets. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Alvin Henderson, RB (Elba, Ala.) When Derrick Nix was hired by Hugh Freeze, Henderson was one of the first guys that Nix had to make a priority. The two were on the phone the day after Nix was hired and that relationship's grown tremendously over the last several weeks, with the running backs coach visiting Elba multiple times. Freeze is also heavily involved in this recruitment, as is co-defensive coordinator Charles Kelly — who played alongside Henderson's grandfather and has been recruiting the four-star since middle school.

Anquon Fegans, S (Thompson, Ala.) Auburn's made a major push for the safety out of Thompson, especially since he backed off his USC pledge in August. Fegans made multiple game day trips in the fall, visited before the dead period in December and most recently this past weekend. He cites Auburn's track record of putting defensive backs in the NFL as something that sticks out to him, along with his growing relationship with the aforementioned Kelly. Other programs of note include Clemson, Florida State, LSU and Oregon, but the Tigers have positioned themselves well for the in-state product.

Tavaris Dice, OL (Fairburn, Ga.) There's not a program that Dice has visited more and there's not a program that Dice favors more than Auburn. The 6-foot-4 offensive lineman that plays for Langston Hughes named Auburn his leader following his visit over the weekend. It was an important one, getting his family to tag along and have them experience the hospitality that Dice values each time he visits. Dice still remains unsure about a timeline for a decision, but Auburn is certainly the one to watch here.

Eric Winters, LB (Enterprise, Ala.) Two schools have started to separate themselves for Winters, as Auburn and Georgia both hosted him for unofficial visits in recent weeks. Staff members from both programs visited Winters in January, with four Auburn staff members making the trip to Enterprise. Freeze, Nix, Kelly and Josh Aldridge all went to see him Jan. 22, as the Tigers continue their efforts to land him. Meanwhile, Georgia's new history of first-round talent on the defensive side of the ball and the Bulldogs' defense has his attention as well. Even with Georgia pushing, I consider Auburn to hold the edge right now.