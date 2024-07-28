Hugh Freeze had quite the weekend. He saw his program pick up five commitments, spread out across the 2025 and 2026 classes. Auburn could be on the verge of continuing that hot streak this week, as some of the Tigers' top targets are set to announce a decision. Here are some recruits that could end up being Tigers in the future, with some sooner rather than later.

Anquon Fegans is set to announce a decision July 29. (Rivals.com)

Advertisement

Anquon Fegans, 2025 S — Alabaster, Ala. Current: Undecided Auburn hosted the four-star safety once again for Big Cat Weekend and things went as smoothly as they could have. With a decision date set for Monday, Auburn's put itself in prime position to land Fegans. He'll decide between Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Current: Undecided Big Cat Weekend gave Auburn a big-time boost in Smith's recruitment ahead of his Aug. 3 decision date. He spent his time on campus talking with other recruits, defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and Freeze. He'll announce a decision between Auburn, South Carolina, USC, Ole Miss, Florida State and Georgia. Auburn's biggest pitch to Smith has been to stay in state, as the Tigers try to take control of in-state recruiting.

Derick Smith, 2025 ATH — Selma, Ala. Current: Alabama commit The versatile Alabama commit is being recruited heavily by both Auburn and the Crimson Tide. Alabama likes him more at safety, while the Tigers are targeting him more as a wide receiver. Smith elected to visit Big Cat Weekend Saturday, and even though he was a later arrival, there may not have been a prospect that the staff spent more time with. Keep an eye on Smith, as it sounds like Auburn's closed the gap significantly and could be close to flipping its second Alabama commit.

Samuel Turner, 2025 WR — Decatur, Ga. Current: Georgia Tech commit It seems that Big Cat Weekend brought Turner to a crossroads with a decision to make. Flip to Auburn or stick with his Georgia Tech commitment? He's looking to make a decision within the next week or so and he knows that a lot rides on it. "It’s not the next four years, it’s the next 40," Turner said. "So it’s a big decision.” We'll be keeping a close eye on how things develop with Turner, as Auburn seeks its first wide receiver commit in the 2025 class.

Xavier Tiller, 2026 TE — Fairburn, Ga. Current: Undecided With three new additions to the 2026 class Saturday, Auburn jumped to the top recruiting class in the country and it's caught the eye of some other prospects. Tiller, who's teammates with 2025 offensive line commit Tavaris Dice at Langston Hughes, is one of them. Auburn's been pushing hard for Tiller, who visited once before Big Cat this summer, and the Tigers appear to be sitting near the top of his list. Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Louisville are also considered to be factors early on.