Auburn is turning some heads. The Tigers have been making some serious noise in the recruiting world as of late after landing commitments on three consecutive days. They're not just filling a class; they're landing top recruits and winning battles against major foes. On top of that, Auburn has flipped two Rivals250 players from its biggest rival. As the social media pages of Auburn football have stated, it's been a cold summer — and it could get downright chilly soon. Let's take a look at some potential candidates to commit to the Tigers.

Jared Smith is set to announce his decision Aug. 3. (John Garcia Jr./Rivals.com)

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Current: Undecided Big Cat Weekend gave Auburn a big-time boost in Smith's recruitment ahead of his Aug. 3 decision date. He spent his time on campus talking with other recruits, defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and Freeze. He'll announce a decision between Auburn, South Carolina, USC, Ole Miss, Florida State and Georgia this upcoming Saturday. Auburn's biggest pitch to Smith has been to stay in state as the Tigers try to take control of in-state recruiting.

Samuel Turner, 2025 WR — Decatur, Ga. Current: Georgia Tech commit It seems that Big Cat Weekend brought Turner to a crossroads with a decision to make. Flip to Auburn or stick with his Georgia Tech commitment? He's looking to make a decision within the next week or so and he knows that a lot rides on it. "It’s not the next four years, it’s the next 40," Turner said. "So it’s a big decision.” We'll be keeping a close eye on how things develop with Turner, as Auburn seeks to add to its wide receiver class.

Na'eem Offord, 2025 CB — Birmingham, Ala. Current: Ohio State commit The No. 1 player in the state of Alabama was back in Auburn over the weekend for Big Cat weekend and the Tigers continue to make a strong push for the current Ohio State commit. With as much action that's happened with in-state recruiting for Auburn lately, the Tigers could pose a serious threat to pull the five-star away from his pledge to the Buckeyes.

Deuce Knight, 2025 QB — Lucedale, Miss. Current: Notre Dame commit There's been plenty of change on Auburn's quarterback board during the past few months. Julian "JuJu" Lewis was the primary target at one point, but that ship has sailed and there appears to be a new top target. Knight, a Notre Dame commit, has received a lot of attention from Auburn, which has been reminding him about about how no conference puts more players in the NFL than the SEC. We'll see if that message gets through.

Tyler Lockhart, 2025 LB — Winona, Miss. Current: Undecided Auburn continues to be in the mix for Lockhart, who was once an Auburn commit. The Tigers got him on campus for Big Cat weekend, which was a good sign in their effort to get him back in the class. Mississippi State remains the primary threat to Auburn.

Anthony Jones, 2025 DE — Mobile, Ala. Current: Undecided The southern part of the state has been a hotspot for Auburn lately and Jones is another major target. He's been to Auburn plenty of times and enjoys it each time. Look for Auburn to be a major contender in this one. I might even consider the Tigers to be the team to beat after Big Cat Weekend.

Xavier Tiller, 2026 TE — Fairburn, Ga. Current: Undecided With three new additions to the 2026 class Saturday, Auburn jumped to the top recruiting class in the country and it's caught the eye of some other prospects. Tiller, who's teammates with 2025 offensive line commit Tavaris Dice at Langston Hughes, is one of them. Auburn's been pushing hard for Tiller, who visited once before Big Cat this summer. The Tigers appear to be sitting near the top of his list, but Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Louisville also look like formidable adversaries.