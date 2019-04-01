AUBURN | It didn’t take long for JaTarvious Whitlow to become Auburn’s best back last season. But being the best wasn’t quite good enough to continue the Tigers’ streak of nine-straight 1,000-yard rushers.

After rushing for a team-high 787 yards and six touchdowns, a more experienced, quicker and stronger Whitlow is showing he’s ready to start a new streak in 2019.



“He's obviously a lot quicker, and he's running really aggressively,” senior offensive tackle Jack Driscoll said. “The thing, honestly, that I've been happy with Boobee is that he's taken the next step in maturity and growth. It's hard as a redshirt freshman. I've been there before, and everyone's been there, where there are some growing pains and you're just getting used to it.



“Boobee is really mature, and he always practices hard now. That's what you love to see out of him. He already had our respect, and he's gaining more of our respect with how hard he's going and taking that next step. He knows he's a huge part of our offense and getting going. Auburn, with having a rich history of running backs rushing over 1,000 yards — he almost hit it this year, and he's that next guy.”



Now a third-year sophomore, Whitlow rushed for a pair of touchdowns in Saturday’s scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium as Auburn reached the midpoint of spring drills. And many of those runs were straight into the heart of AU’s defense, which is now patrolled by middle linebacker K.J. Britt.



“Boobie’s good. I enjoy competing with him everyday,” Britt said. “Really good teammate. Me and him, we go at it. I really enjoyed watching him play today and can’t wait to compete Monday.”