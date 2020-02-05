Tailback Boobee Whitlow, who led the Tigers with 10 touchdowns and 763 rushing yards last season, has played his last game in an Auburn uniform.

Whitlow was a late addition to the Tigers' 2017 signing class — picking up and accepting an offer on National Signing Day. He was a two-star prospect from Lafayette (Ala.) High.

He redshirted his first season on the Plains, but burst on the scene in 2018 by eventually overtaking Kam Martin as the team's top choice at tailback. He rushed for 787 yards on 150 carries that season, but the triumphs were overshadowed by his crucial, goal-line fumble at Mississippi State that changed the game.

He started four of Auburn's first six games last season and continued that same script by gaining tough yards and also fumbling more often than expected. He finished with three fumbles during the Tigers' mediocre win against Tulane and lost the ball during the early stages of the Iron Bowl as well.

Still, he returned to the game and finished with 114 yards.

Whitlow suffered a knee injury during the Tigers' loss at Florida on Oct. 5 and missed the next two games. He returned to earn a small role in the the game at LSU — a game that featured true freshman tailback D.J. Williams — but didn't earn another carry until the Georgia game on Nov. 16.

Whitlow platooned with Williams and Martin upon his return.

Auburn will miss Whitlow's experience, but the program has several tailbacks ready to play significant roles next season. That group includes Williams, Shaun Shivers, incoming freshman Cartavious Bigsby and redshirt freshman Marc-Antony Richards, who missed last season after suffering a knee injury in August.