Auburn's offense may be at full power this weekend after all.

Tailback Boobee Whitlow traveled with the team to Baton Rouge, La., on Friday afternoon and has gained medical clearance to play ahead of Auburn's upcoming game in Death Valley. The sophomore was said to have undergone surgery on Oct. 9 after suffering an injury to his left knee during the Tigers' loss at Florida a few days earlier.

At the time, coach Gus Malzahn said he believed Whitlow would miss at least a month while recovering and regaining strength. However, Whitlow progressed much more quickly than expected and now appears poised to rejoin the lineup immediately.

Auburn (6-1) plays at LSU (7-0) Saturday afternoon beginning at 2:30 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast by CBS.